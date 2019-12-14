#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
GST Council to consider broadening tax base, additional resource mobilisation and improved tax compliance

Updated : December 14, 2019 03:43 PM IST

The GST Council comprises of union finance minister as the chairman and minister of state finance as vice chairman of the council.
According to the GST Council Secretariat, “Broadening of the tax base, additional resource mobilisation and improved tax compliance will help achieve the desired outcome of revenue augmentation.”
Some states have also pitched for “increasing the cess rate on sin goods, which according to sources can yield close to Rs 2,000 crore more in the compensation cess kitty.
GST Council to consider broadening tax base, additional resource mobilisation and improved tax compliance
