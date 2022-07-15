    Home

    Latest News
    Trending

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homefinance News

    GST Council nominated GoM on online gaming, casinos and race courses stuck in limbo

    GST Council nominated GoM on online gaming, casinos and race courses stuck in limbo

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    GST Council nominated GoM on online gaming, casinos and race courses stuck in limbo
    Differences emerge amongst GoM Members on same norms being used for casinos, race courses and online gaming. The three sectors, in the opinion of the GoM, each have a unique betting culture and necessitate a unique assessment.
    The GST Council's proposed GoMs for online gambling, casinos, and racetracks, according to sources speaking to CNBCTV18, are stuck in a limbo.
    The GoM  was scheduled to submit its findings by July 15. However, the group of ministers has proposed further deliberations before re-submitting its report.
    GoM hopes to wrap up talks and turn in its revised report by August 10. The next meeting of the GoM has no set date yet.
    GoM last convened on July 12, with Conrad Sangma serving as the meeting's chairman.
    Tags
    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      CNBC TV18 LIVE TV