GST Council nominated GoM on online gaming, casinos and race courses stuck in limbo

Differences emerge amongst GoM Members on same norms being used for casinos, race courses and online gaming. The three sectors, in the opinion of the GoM, each have a unique betting culture and necessitate a unique assessment.

The GST Council's proposed GoMs for online gambling, casinos, and racetracks, according to sources speaking to CNBCTV18, are stuck in a limbo.

The GoM was scheduled to submit its findings by July 15. However, the group of ministers has proposed further deliberations before re-submitting its report.

GoM hopes to wrap up talks and turn in its revised report by August 10. The next meeting of the GoM has no set date yet.