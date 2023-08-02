The 51st GST council meeting was held in virtual mode to discuss the Council's recent decision to impose a 28 percent GST on online gaming, casinos, and race courses.

The GST Council on Wednesday decided to impose 28 percent tax on online games, casinos and horse racing which however would be on the initial amount paid and not the whole value of each bet placed. A few states dissented to certain provisions in the law but the Council went ahead with the decision without a vote as majority of the states were in agreement.

The 51st GST Council meeting was held in virtual mode to discuss the Council's recent decision to impose a 28 percent GST on online gaming, casinos, and race courses. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who chaired the meeting, said the council has decided to introduce the proposed changes from October 1. It has also agreed to conduct a comprehensive review six months after implementation, she added.

Sitharaman, in a press briefing after the meeting, said that while some states favoured the immediate implementation of the 28 percent GST on the face value of online gaming, others requested a relook, expressing concerns over potential adverse impacts.

She added that Delhi's finance minister raised a request to review the 28 percent tax rate on online gaming. Responding to the appeal, Sitharaman acknowledged the concerns and assured an evaluation of the matter.

Additionally, she said that the representatives from Sikkim and Goa voiced their grievances, seeking reconsideration of the tax levy on casinos. Both states expressed apprehension about the potential impact of the new GST rate on their respective economies.

Tamil Nadu, where online gambling is banned, sought specific language in the amendments to acknowledge the state's unique situation. The Council also took into account the opinions of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh, which advocated for implementing the proposed GST without delay. Some states even considered bringing in an ordinance to expedite the process.

However, the Council did not arrive at a unanimous decision on the matter, and certain states expressed the need for further examination. Delhi requested online gaming to be referred back to the Group of Ministers (GoM) for thorough evaluation.

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said, If the review after six months of 28 percent GST on casinos, online gaming requires some change in the tax rate or anything, the government will be able to do it via a notification and will not need the law to be amended again.

Voting on any decision was not required at the GST Council meeting today as only a few states dissented, Malhotra added.