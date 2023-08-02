GST Council meeting underway, focus on taxation framework for online gaming

The council is expected to primarily focus on the definition and differentiation of online gaming from online money gaming. The stakeholders in the online gaming sector argued that there should be clear guidelines to differentiate between various forms of online gaming, that involve real-money transactions and those that do not.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council's 51st meeting is currently underway, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presiding over the virtual session. The focus of the meeting is to deliberate on the taxation framework for online gaming in India.

Alongside the Finance Minister, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Ministers of States & UTs (with legislature), and senior officials from both the Union Government and the States are participating in the discussions.

Less than a month has passed since the 50th meeting of the council took place in New Delhi, during which the decision to impose a 28 percent GST on online gaming, casinos, and race courses was unanimously agreed upon. The decision saw strong backlash from the online gaming industry, which called it a "killer blow", and is hoping for a reconsideration of the tax rate.

In today's meeting, the council's agenda primarily involves focus on the definition and differentiation of online gaming from online money gaming. This comes as a response to the concerns raised by stakeholders in the online gaming sector, who argue that there should be clear guidelines to differentiate between various forms of online gaming, particularly those that involve real-money transactions and those that do not.

However, sources close to the matter have indicated that the council is unlikely to reverse its decision on the 28 percent GST rate for online gaming . The taxation rate has been a subject of contention among industry players, who argue that it could have adverse effects on the growth and competitiveness of the online gaming sector in India. However, the council's firm stance indicates that the tax rate is likely to remain unchanged.

Another significant topic to be discussed during the meeting is the provision of online games offered by individuals or entities located outside India. The council will examine the implications of such cross-border transactions and the potential impact on domestic online gaming operators and tax revenues.

The virtual meeting is anticipated to revolve solely around these issues related to online gaming, with no other items on the agenda.