GST Council meeting 2021 LIVE Updates: FM Sitharaman reaches Lucknow; rate review, tax concession to 11 COVID drugs on cards

GST Council meeting 2021 LIVE Updates: The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is set to meet on Friday, which among other things may review tax rate of over four-dozen items and extend till December 31, tax concessions on 11 COVID drugs. Also, taxing petrol and diesel under the single national GST tax and a proposal to treat food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy as restaurants and levy a 5 percent GST tax on supplies made by them would be taken up by the Council at its meeting in Lucknow on September 17.Here are the latest updates from the GST Council meeting today:
GST council: Kerala to oppose move to bring petrol and diesel under GST regime
Kerala on Thursday said it will vehemently oppose any move to bring petrol and diesel under the GST regime as that will further reduce revenue generation for the state and asserted that the Centre should reduce its levies on the two commodities to provide relief to the common people. Central excise and state VAT (Value Added Tax) make up for almost half of the retail selling price of petrol and diesel. Bringing them under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would impact revenue generation for the states.
GST on petrol, diesel on the cards?
In light of the Kerala High Court order, the Council will also discuss taxing petrol and diesel under the GST, a move that may require huge compromises by both central and state governments on the revenues they collect from taxing these products. In June, the Kerala High Court, based on a writ petition, had asked the GST Council to decide on bringing petrol and diesel within the GST ambit.
GST Council to consider tax on food delivery aggregators like Swiggy, Zomato
To curb tax evasion, the proposal to make the food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato liable to pay the Goods and Services Tax on restaurant services supplied through them would also be considered by the Council. Once approved by the GST Council, food delivery apps will have to collect and deposit GST with the government, in place of restaurants, for deliveries made by them. There would be no extra tax burden on the end consumer. As per estimates, tax loss to the exchequer due to alleged under-reporting by food delivery aggregators is Rs 2,000 over the past two years.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 45th GST Council meeting in Lucknow today. The meeting will be attended by MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Finance Ministers of States and UTs: Ministry of Finance
Lower GST on several COVID drugs on agenda
The Council on Friday may also discuss the proposal of reducing GST from 12 per cent to 5 per cent to seven more drugs till December 31, 2021. These are Itolizumab, Posaconazole, Infliximab, Bamlanivimab & Etesevimab, Casirivimab & Imdevimab, 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose and Favipiravir.
Council to deliberate on reducing tax on key COVID-19 medicines
The Council, comprising central and state finance ministers, will deliberate on the proposal of extending the existing concessional tax rate structure on Amphotericin B, Tocilizumab, Remdesivir and anti-coagulants like Heparin, till December 31, 2021, from the present September 30. The tax rate on Amphotericin B, Tocilizumab was cut to 'Nil', while Remdesivir and Heparin were reduced to 5 percent in June 2021.
Good morning readers and welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's coverage on the 45th GST Council meeting in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow today. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and developments from the meeting and expert reactions throughout the day. For starters, the GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will among other things will review the tax rate of over four-dozen items and extend till December 31, tax concessions on 11 COVID drugs. Also, taxing petrol and diesel under the single national GST tax and a proposal to treat food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy as restaurants and levy a 5 percent GST tax on supplies made by them would be taken up by the Council at its meeting in Lucknow on September 17.