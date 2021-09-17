GST Council meeting 2021 LIVE Updates: FM Sitharaman reaches Lucknow; rate review, tax concession to 11 COVID drugs on cards

Good morning readers and welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's coverage on the 45th GST Council meeting in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow today. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and developments from the meeting and expert reactions throughout the day. For starters, the GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will among other things will review the tax rate of over four-dozen items and extend till December 31, tax concessions on 11 COVID drugs. Also, taxing petrol and diesel under the single national GST tax and a proposal to treat food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy as restaurants and levy a 5 percent GST tax on supplies made by them would be taken up by the Council at its meeting in Lucknow on September 17.