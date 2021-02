The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, which is expected to convene its 44th meeting in mid-March this year, may discuss "inverted duty structure" on fertiliser and textile, an official said on Friday.

Under the Goods and Services Tax, the term "inverted tax structure" means a situation wherein the GST rate on inputs purchased, also referred to as inward supplies, is more than the rates on finished products or outward supplies.

To further simplify the term, the GST rate paid on purchases is more than the GST rate payable on sales. The structure has led to many administrative-level issues.

Let's understand why this duty structure causes issues:

People paying taxes under this structure will have GST Input Tax Credit (ITC) in their ledger even after paying off the output tax liability. Now, this leads to issues concerning the working capital as their money remains stuck in the form of credit. And therefore, the law under the new act offers the taxpayer the option to claim the unutilised credit as a refund.

But. There's a big but.

While section 54(3) of the GST Act says the taxpayer is eligible to get their unutilised ITC as a refund, the GST department still doesn't consider the unutilised tax credit on input services when it calculates “Net ITC” as per Rule 89(5). This has led to a big confusion: whether a person is eligible to claim a refund of ITC on input services or not.

The Gujarat High Court last year ruled that the refund of unutilised ITC on input services was permissible. The court cited section 2(63,) which defines "input tax credit" and section 2(62), according to which "input tax" means the tax paid on both goods and services. The court then said the refund shouldn't be restricted to just input of goods.

The problem doesn't end here. The refund process involves verifications causing the delay, often pitting the taxpayer against authorities.

According to this report, the inverted duty structure uplifts imports and results in weakening the domestic industry.

Has the government discussed the matter before?

The matter concerning the inverted duty structure has come before the Goods and Services Council at least twice in the past. The council discussed the matter first in its 31st meeting on December 22, 2018. It took up the concerns of taxpayers under this structure once again in its 35th meeting held the following year.

According to a circular, dated December 31, 2018, issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custom (CBIC), it was clarified that the refund of unutilised ITC in case of inverted tax structure is available where ITC remains unutilised even after setting off output tax liability.

It further said that in case of multiple inputs with different tax rates, the ‘Net ITC’ concept as mentioned in the formulae prescribed under the CGST rules will be applicable.

Solution?

One way the issue under the inverted duty structure can be addressed is by reducing the rates on inputs. But the government doesn't want to lose revenue and therefore can't think of this as an option.

The taxes on output can't be increased to correct the problematic aspect of this duty structure. It will, in fact, defeat the very purpose of the Goods and Services Act which was promulgated to reduce the tax burden on the final consumers.