Finance
From March 2020, 28% uniform tax rate for lottery; relaxes penalty for non-filing of GSTR-1 from July 2017
Updated : December 18, 2019 09:19 PM IST
The Council also rationalised tax rate on woven and non-woven bags to 18 percent, he said.
revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the new rate for the lottery will come into effect from March 2020.
The panel also relaxed levy of penalty for non-filing of GSTR-1 from July 2017, he said.
