From March 2020, 28% uniform tax rate for lottery; relaxes penalty for non-filing of GSTR-1 from July 2017

Updated : December 18, 2019 09:19 PM IST

The Council also rationalised tax rate on woven and non-woven bags to 18 percent, he said.

revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the new rate for the lottery will come into effect from March 2020.