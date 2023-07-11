The 22 percent compensation cess on all MUVs — if they meet the parameters of length greater than 4 metre, engine capacity greater than 1500 cc, and ground clearance above 170 mm — is over and above the 28 percent GST rate.
The 50th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Tuesday, July 11, clarified that all multi-utility vehicles (MUVs), whether it's sports utility vehicles (SUVs) or crossover utility vehicles (XUVs), will have to pay a tax of 22 percent compensation cess over and above the 28 percent GST rate.
Also Read: GST Council levies 28% tax on full value in online gaming; industry calls it a killer blow
Earlier, the Fitment Committee, comprising tax officials from the Centre and states, recommended to the GST Council to define MUVs and XUVs at par with the sports utility vehicles for the purpose of GST.
The committee has recommended that all utility vehicles, by whatever name called, would attract 22 percent cess provided they meet three parameters — length greater than 4 metre, engine capacity greater than 1500 cc, and ground clearance more than 170 mm.
