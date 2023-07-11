homefinance NewsMulti utility vehicles to attract 22% compensation cess like SUVs, conditions apply

Multi-utility vehicles to attract 22% compensation cess like SUVs, conditions apply

2 Min Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 11, 2023 9:32:27 PM IST (Updated)

The 22 percent compensation cess on all MUVs — if they meet the parameters of length greater than 4 metre, engine capacity greater than 1500 cc, and ground clearance above 170 mm — is over and above the 28 percent GST rate.

The 50th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Tuesday, July 11, clarified that all multi-utility vehicles (MUVs), whether it's sports utility vehicles (SUVs) or crossover utility vehicles (XUVs), will have to pay a tax of 22 percent compensation cess over and above the 28 percent GST rate.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said presently the definition of an SUV for levy of cess includes four parameters — should be popularly known as SUV, should be of length of 4 meters or above and engine capacity of 1,500 cc and above, and unladed ground clearance of minimum 170 mm.

Now, the SUV definition will include only the length (4 meters and above), engine capacity (1,500 cc and more), and ground clearance (unladed clearance of 170 mm and more), she said.

Also Read: GST Council levies 28% tax on full value in online gaming; industry calls it a killer blow

Earlier, the Fitment Committee, comprising tax officials from the Centre and states, recommended to the GST Council to define MUVs and XUVs at par with the sports utility vehicles for the purpose of GST.

The committee has recommended that all utility vehicles, by whatever name called, would attract 22 percent cess provided they meet three parameters — length greater than 4 metre, engine capacity greater than 1500 cc, and ground clearance more than 170 mm.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Jul 11, 2023 9:06 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

GST council

Recommended Articles

View All

Small cap funds remain investors' favourite in June: What's driving the rally and will this trend continue

Jul 11, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Explainer | Reasons for investors to choose companies with a high dividend yield

Jul 11, 2023 IST3 Min Read

World Population Day | Here's why understanding the population curve is important for global progress

Jul 11, 2023 IST8 Min Read

Smart meters are becoming a big business in India

Jul 10, 2023 IST4 Min Read