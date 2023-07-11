The 22 percent compensation cess on all MUVs — if they meet the parameters of length greater than 4 metre, engine capacity greater than 1500 cc, and ground clearance above 170 mm — is over and above the 28 percent GST rate.

The 50th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Tuesday, July 11, clarified that all multi-utility vehicles (MUVs), whether it's sports utility vehicles (SUVs) or crossover utility vehicles (XUVs), will have to pay a tax of 22 percent compensation cess over and above the 28 percent GST rate.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said presently the definition of an SUV for levy of cess includes four parameters — should be popularly known as SUV, should be of length of 4 meters or above and engine capacity of 1,500 cc and above, and unladed ground clearance of minimum 170 mm.

Now, the SUV definition will include only the length (4 meters and above), engine capacity (1,500 cc and more), and ground clearance (unladed clearance of 170 mm and more), she said.