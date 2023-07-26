GST Council to meet on August 2 to approve 28% tax on online gaming, casinos and race courses

1 Min Read
GST Council is likely to met on August 2 to approve rules to implement 28 percent GST on online gaming, casinos and race courses, according to sources.
The GST Council on July 11 announced that a 28 percent tax will be imposed on the turnover of online gaming companies, horse racing and casinos. The decision received a lot of backlash from the gaming industry, which called it a “killer blow”.
This is a developing story.
