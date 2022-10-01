GST collections rise 26% to over Rs 1.47 lakh crore in September

By CNBCTV18.com

GST collections in September rose by 26 percent to over Rs 1.47 lakh crore, the finance ministry said on Saturday. Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up has been over Rs 1.40 lakh crore for seven months in a row.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2022 is Rs 1,47,686 crore, of which Central GST is Rs 25,271 crore, State GST is Rs 31,813 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 80,464 crore (including Rs 41,215 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 10,137 crore (including Rs 856 crore collected on import of goods), the ministry said in a statement.

This is the eighth month and for seventh months in a row now, that the monthly GST revenues have been more than the Rs 1.4 lakh crore mark. The growth in GST revenue till September 2022 over the same period last year is 27 percent, continuing to display very high buoyancy. During the month of August 2022, 7.7 crore e-way bills were generated, which was marginally higher than 7.5 crore in July 2022.

This month witnessed the second highest single day collection of Rs. 49,453 crore on 20th September with second highest number of 8.77 lakh challans filed, next only to Rs. 57,846 crore collected on 20th July 2022 through 9.58 lakh challans, which pertained to end of the year returns, the ministry said.

