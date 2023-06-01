GST collections rise 12% to Rs 1.57 lakh crore in May

The monthly GST revenue is at more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore for 14 months in a row, with Rs 1.5 lakh crore crossed for the fifth time since inception of GST. Last month, GST collection was at a record high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore.

The goods and services tax (GST) collections for the month of May stood at Rs 1.57 lakh crore, a growth of 12 percent over the year-ago period.

The GST collections for May month, which pertain to business transactions done in April month, and reported in May month.

"The gross Goods & Services Tax (GST) revenue collected in the month of May 2023 is Rs 1,57,090 crore of which CGST is Rs 28,411 crore, SGST is Rs 35,828 crore, IGST is Rs 81,363 crore (including Rs 41,772 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 11,489 crore (including Rs 1,057 crore collected on import of goods)," the Finance Ministry said.