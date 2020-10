The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection in September stood at Rs 95,480 crore, up from Rs 86,449 crore collected in August 2020.

In September 2019, Rs 98,202 crore was mopped up from Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Out of the gross revenue of Rs 95,480 crore in September 2020, Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) is Rs 17,741 crore, State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) is Rs 23,131 crore, Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) is Rs 47,484 crore (including Rs 22,442 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 7,124 crore (including Rs 788 crore collected on import of goods).

"The government has settled Rs 21,260 crore to CGST and Rs 16,997 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by the central government and the state governments after regular settlement in the month of September 2020 is Rs 39,001 crore for CGST and Rs 40,128 crore for the SGST," an official statement said.