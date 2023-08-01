GST collection rises 11% to Rs 1.65 lakh crore in July

The Finance Ministry said that the revenues for the month of July are 11 percent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. In June this year, the GST revenue collected reached Rs 1,61,497 crore, an increase of 12 percent year-on-year (YoY).

The gross goods and services tax (GST) collection for the month of July, 2023, stands at Rs 1.65 lakh crore, data released by the Ministry of Finance showed on August 1. This is the fifth time since inception that gross GST collection crossed Rs 1.6 lakh crore mark.

The Finance Ministry said that the revenues for the month of July are 11 percent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of July, 2023 is Rs 1,65,105 crore of which CGST is Rs 29,773 crore, SGST is Rs 37,623 crore, IGST is Rs 85,930 crore (including Rs 41,239 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 11,779 crore (including Rs 840 crore collected on import of goods)," Finance Ministry said in a statement.

₹1,65,105 crore gross #GST revenue collected for July 2023; records 11% Year-on-Year growth Gross #GST collection crosses ₹1.6 lakh crore mark for 5th time since inception of #GSTRevenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 15% higher Year-on-Year… pic.twitter.com/T7rxc15JPC— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) August 1, 2023 Moreover, data released showed that the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) in July are 15 percent higher year-on-year (YoY). Moreover, data released showed that the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) in July are 15 percent higher year-on-year (YoY).

"The government has settled Rs 39,785 crore to CGST and Rs 33,188 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of the Centre and the States in the month of July 2023 after regular settlement is Rs 69,558 crore for CGST and Rs 70,811 crore for the SGST," Ministry added.

In June this year, the GST revenue collected reached Rs 1,61,497 crore, an increase of 12 percent year-on-year (YoY). Of this, CGST was recorded at Rs 31,013 crore, SGST at Rs 38,292 crore, IGST at Rs 80,292 crore (including Rs 39,035 crore collected on import of goods) and cess at Rs 11,900 crore (including Rs 1,028 crore collected on import of goods).

The revenues had touched a record high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April this year while in May, it was Rs 1.57 lakh crore.