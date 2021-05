The gross Goods and Services Tax revenue collection for the month of April reached a new record high of Rs 1,41,384 crore, a central government press release stated.

Out of the total revenue collected in April 2021, CGST is Rs 27,837 crore, SGST is Rs 35,621 crore and IGST is Rs 68,481 crore, including Rs 29,599 crore collected on import of goods. Total cess collection for the same period is Rs 9,445 crore, including Rs 981 crore collected on import of goods.

Despite the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic affecting several parts of the country, Indian businesses have once again shown remarkable resilience by not only complying with the return filing requirements but also paying their GST dues in a timely manner during the month, the press release said.

The GST revenues during April 2021 are the highest since the introduction of GST even surpassing collections in the last month (March 2021).

The growth in GST collection figures is in line with that of 14 percent recovery seen in the revenue collection for the past 6 months. Revenue from domestic service also rose 21 percent during the month of April 2021.

The last six months have seen a GST collection of over 1 lakh crore, with a steady increase each month showing the signs of recovery said the press release.

According to the official press release, closer monitoring against fake billing, deep data analytics using data from multiple sources including GST, Income-Tax, and Customs IT systems and effective tax administration have contributed to the steady increase in tax revenue.

A quarterly return and monthly payment scheme have been successfully implemented bringing relief to the small taxpayers as they now file only one return every three months.

In April, the central government has paid out to the states and UTs Rs 29,185 crore towards CGST and Rs 22,756 crore towards SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

"The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular and ad-hoc settlements in the month of April’ 2021 is Rs 57,022 crore for CGST and Rs 58,377 crore for the SGST," the press release added.