Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said that the G-Sec acquisition program (GSAP) is in addition to normal instruments in their toolkit for liquidity management.

"It is not a one-off measure. There will be more going ahead," he said while addressing a press conference.

"Our signals, actions and communication must be read together. G-SAP is different from the usual OMO calendar. We have conducted total OMOs of Rs 3.13 lakh crore in FY21," he added.

RBI has decided to put in place a secondary market Government Security Acquisition Programme (G-SAP) 1.0 for orderly evolution of the yield curve in FY22.

In the first quarter (Q1), the central bank will be conducting G-SAP aggregating Rs 1 lakh crore, where the first purchase of Rs 25,000 crore will be done on April 15, Das said.

"RBI will commit to upfront buying of G-secs. It will ensure financial stability and G-sec stability from global uncertainty," Das earlier said while making policy announcements.