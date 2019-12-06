Gross NPAs in PSU banks declined more than private banks since May 2018
Updated : December 06, 2019 05:51 PM IST
GNPA for Private Sector Banks (PVBs) has sustained within Rs 2 lakh crore since September 2017.
The GNPA amount for PSBs stood at Rs 7.27 lakh crore at the end of September 2019 as compared with Rs 8.08 lakh crore as at the end of September 2018, the report added.
The banks had witnessed a rise in their GNPA levels in March 2018, after the February 12, 2018 circular of the RBI which redefined the norms for recognition and restructuring of the stressed assets.
