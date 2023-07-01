Gross GST collection rises 12% to Rs 1.61 lakh crore in June

The gross goods and services tax (GST) revenue collected in June this year reached Rs 1,61,497 crore, an increase of 12 percent year-on-year, data released by the Ministry of Finance showed on July 1. This is the fourth time since inception that gross GST collection crossed Rs 1.6 lakh crore mark.

The gross goods and services tax (GST) revenue collected in June this year reached Rs 1,61,497 crore, an increase of 12 percent year-on-year, data released by the Ministry of Finance showed on July 1. This is the fourth time since inception that gross GST collection crossed Rs 1.6 lakh crore mark.

Of the this, CGST was recorded at Rs 31,013 crore, SGST at Rs 38,292 crore, IGST at Rs 80,292 crore (including Rs 39,035 crore collected on import of goods) and cess at Rs 11,900 crore (including Rs 1,028 crore collected on import of goods).

The revenues had touched a record high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April. In May, it was Rs 1.57 lakh crore.