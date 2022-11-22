Green hydrogen and climate action could be a priority in the upcoming Budget

The government has been receiving recommendations from various quarters including the industry for the upcoming Budget and the clear recommendation is to not have any new subsidy schemes but a final call is yet to be taken and it could be taken in the next few weeks.

At the same time, green hydrogen and climate action will be a big priority area. The government is considering a Rs 31,000 crore outlay for the green hydrogen mission, which could be announced in the Budget. This could include an outlay for electrolysers and the rollout of green hydrogen for different sectors.

At the same time, there will be a significant allocation for renewable integration to support the target of 500 gigawatts of non-fossil-fuelled energy capacity by 2030.

Mission life will be a big priority according to sources as Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) was a mission launched by Prime Minister Modi and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in October. Recently, the centre has published a list of 75 climate-friendly practices under the mission Lifestyle for the Environment.

There are specific outlays for different ministries for implementing this programme that are being discussed right now. We believe that the Budget will put a lot of focus on how this mission will be rolled out over the next two years or so. The government would like this rollout to be on the lines of the Swachh Bharat Mission.