English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homefinance News

Green hydrogen and climate action could be a priority in the upcoming Budget

finance | IST

Green hydrogen and climate action could be a priority in the upcoming Budget

Profile image
By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Published)
Mini

The union government is unlikely to launch any new subsidy scheme in the upcoming budget say sources. Government is also considering a Rs 31,000 crore scheme to boost green hydrogen, protection and preservation of the environment will be the big priority.

The government has been receiving recommendations from various quarters including the industry for the upcoming Budget and the clear recommendation is to not have any new subsidy schemes but a final call is yet to be taken and it could be taken in the next few weeks.

At the same time, green hydrogen and climate action will be a big priority area. The government is considering a Rs 31,000 crore outlay for the green hydrogen mission, which could be announced in the Budget. This could include an outlay for electrolysers and the rollout of green hydrogen for different sectors.
Read Here: Budget should focus on job creation, steps to broaden tax base: India Inc to FM
At the same time, there will be a significant allocation for renewable integration to support the target of 500 gigawatts of non-fossil-fuelled energy capacity by 2030.
Mission life will be a big priority according to sources as Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) was a mission launched by Prime Minister Modi and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in October. Recently, the centre has published a list of 75 climate-friendly practices under the mission Lifestyle for the Environment.
There are specific outlays for different ministries for implementing this programme that are being discussed right now. We believe that the Budget will put a lot of focus on how this mission will be rolled out over the next two years or so. The government would like this rollout to be on the lines of the Swachh Bharat Mission.
Also Read: CII advocates reduction in personal income tax rates, GST Law decriminalisation in Budget 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng