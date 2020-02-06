Associate Partners
Greatest Ponzi scammer in history Bernie Madoff is dying, claims lawyer; seeks early release from prison

Updated : February 06, 2020 07:45 AM IST

In a court filing on Wednesday, Madoff's lawyer said the 81-year-old is confined to a wheelchair, often requires oxygen, and suffers from cardiovascular disease, hypertension, insomnia and other chronic and serious medical conditions.
Prosecutors said Madoff used his firm Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC to swindle thousands of individuals, charities, pension funds and hedge funds in a $64.8 billion fraud.
