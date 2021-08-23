Govt's Rs 6 lakh crore asset monetisation plan: from roads to railways, details here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that will look to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways. She also said the asset monetisation does not involve the selling of land and it is about monetising brownfield assets.

Here are the key highlights from her speech:

NMP estimates an aggregate monetisation potential of Rs 6 lakh crores through core assets of the Central government over the four-year period from FY 2022 to FY 2025

Ownership of assets will remain with the government.

The estimated value corresponds to 14 percent of the proposed outlay for Centre under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (Rs 43 lakh crore)

The end objective of this initiative is to enable "infrastructure creation through monetisation" wherein the public and private sector collaborate.

The government's FY22 asset monetisation target stands at Rs 88,000 crore, while the annual outlay is Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

NMP is a culmination of insights, feedback and experiences consolidated through multi-stakeholder consultations undertaken by NITI Aayog, Ministry of Finance and line ministries.

Asset monetisation is ultimately aimed at achieving a multiplier impact on growth and employment and reviving credit flow.

Asset monetisation necessary for creating employment opportunities, thereby enabling high economic growth and seamlessly integrating the rural and semi-urban areas for overall public welfare.