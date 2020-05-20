  • SENSEX
Govt's Rs 30,000-crore special liquidity scheme disappoints NBFCs

Updated : May 20, 2020 09:07 PM IST

India’s shadow banks believe the special liquidity scheme announced as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package is a “non-starter”, as it only provides very short term liquidity relief.
Earlier today, the Cabinet had approved a Rs 30,000 crore “special liquidity scheme” for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).
