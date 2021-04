The government on Thursday reversed its decision to cut interest rates of small savings schemes.

"Interest rates of small savings schemes of GoI shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021, ie, rates that prevailed as of March 2021," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

"Orders issued by oversight shall be withdrawn," it added.

This came after the Ministry of Finance had on March 31 announced a cut in the small savings schemes by 50 to 110 basis points for the first quarter of the financial year starting April 1, 2021.

One-year time deposit rates were cut to 4.4 percent from 5.5 percent, 2-, 3-, 4- and 5-year recurring deposit rates were cut to 5 percent, 5.1 percent, 5.8 percent and 5.3 percent, from 5.5 percent, 5. 5 percent, 6.7 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively. Interest rates on senior citizen savings schemes interest were cut to 6.5 percent from 7.4 percent. The rate cut had taken take PPF interest rates to below 7 percent.

However, the decision has been withdrawn now and rates will continue to be the same as they existed in the last quarter.