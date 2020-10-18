  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Economy

Govt unlikely to extend credit guarantee scheme for MSME sector beyond October

Updated : October 18, 2020 06:27 PM IST

The scheme is meant to provide financial support to businesses, primarily Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), impacted by slowdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
To ensure more companies can benefit from the scheme, it was decided to increase the upper ceiling of loans outstanding as on February 29 for being eligible under the scheme from Rs 25 crore to Rs 50 crore.
Govt unlikely to extend credit guarantee scheme for MSME sector beyond October

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Six of top-10 most valued firms' combined market valuation tumble over Rs 1 lakh crore

Six of top-10 most valued firms' combined market valuation tumble over Rs 1 lakh crore

Bajaj Consumer Q2 profit up 1.6% at Rs 56.92 cr

Bajaj Consumer Q2 profit up 1.6% at Rs 56.92 cr

Yes Bank puts Essel Group properties on sale to recover Rs 1,500 crore dues

Yes Bank puts Essel Group properties on sale to recover Rs 1,500 crore dues

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
  • LIVE-TV

recommended for you

Advertisement