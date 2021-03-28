Govt unlikely to continue with zero-coupon bond route to recap PSU banks Updated : March 28, 2021 12:23 PM IST The RBI raised some concerns with regard to the calculation of an effective capital infusion made in any bank through this instrument issued at par. Since such bonds usually are non-interest bearing but issued at a deep discount to the face value, it is difficult to ascertain net present value, sources said. Published : March 28, 2021 12:23 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply