Govt to raise 10-15% of foreign borrowings from sovereign bonds, says finance secretary SC Garg

SC Garg, secretary of finance, clarified on foreign borrowing proposal, saying only 10-15 percent of it will be raised from sovereign bonds.

His comments come after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her maiden Union Budget, said the government will borrow overseas to finance the budget deficit.

FM also said that the government has kept unchanged its target to borrow Rs 7.10 trillion this fiscal year.

Reserve Bank of India to provide required liquidity backstop to the banks against their excess govt-securities holdings, according to a statement issued by the RBI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces shrinking options to raise funds as a slowing economy crimps tax revenue, while investors have been concerned about his plans to borrow this fiscal year.