Finance Govt to finalise National Insurance, United India Insurance, Oriental Insurance merger by March-end Updated : February 05, 2020 07:24 PM IST To facilitate the merger, the budget has announced a capital infusion of Rs 6,950 crore into the three public sector general insurance companies (PSGICs) in the next financial year. The government infused Rs 2,500 crore into the three insurers through first supplementary demands for grants for 2019-20 in December. In 2017, state-owned New India Assurance Company and General Insurance Corporation of India were listed on the bourses.