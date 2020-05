A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the special economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government has decided to continue EPF support for business and workers for 3 more months - June, July and August.

"This will provide liquidity relief of Rs 2,500 crore to 72.22 lakh employees," she said.

This was earlier provided for salary months of March, April and May.

In another move, the government has decided that EPF contribution for business entity and workers for the next three months will be reduced to 10 percent from the current 12 percent. This will however not be applicable for CPSEs and government offices.