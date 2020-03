The government is set to approve a plan for State Bank of India to buy stake in Yes Bank, according to a Bloomberg report.

India's biggest lender will most probably be asked to form a consortium for this purpose.

The Yes bank scrip has surged 14 percent on the back of this news while SBI has witnessed a sharp decline.

Earlier, the bank in an exchange filing said that the bank had received strong interest from multiple foreign as well as domestic private equity and strategic investors.

The bank said, "It has now received a binding offer from a global investor for an investment of $1.2 billion in the bank through fresh issuance of equity shares, subject to regulatory approvals conditions as well as Bank's board and shareholders approvals".