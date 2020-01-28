Economy
Govt takes measures to protect commercial decision-making by banks
Updated : January 28, 2020 02:52 PM IST
The managing directors and chief executives of public sector banks will no longer bear personal responsibility apropos compliance with various prescribed timelines.
The government on Monday separately directed banks to set up a committee of senior officers to monitor progress of pending disciplinary and internal vigilance cases.
