Govt reassures state banks of capital infusion as they struggle due to coronavirus pandemic

Updated : April 05, 2020 05:36 PM IST

New Delhi may need to make a provision of at least Rs 200-250 billion ($5.90 billion) for capital infusion in state-run banks.
Indian banks are burdened with a bad loan pile of nearly $140 billion and the lion's share of it rests with the state-owned banks. Meanwhile, loan growth for the banking industry has also plummeted to the low single digits putting a further strain on these lenders.
