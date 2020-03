The Narendra Modi government on Friday pulled up Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) and Infosys -- the managed service providers for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime in the country – over technical and compliance issues, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

With complaints rising over IT service of GST, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked GSTN and Infosys to enhance capacities to deal with heavy traffic and requested the Revenue Department to overhaul top management of the information technology section, multiple people familiar with the development said.

GSTN provides tech support for GST collection and filing returns under the new indirect tax regime, while Infosys has developed the software for the same.