Govt proposes to hike FDI limit for insurance intermediaries to 100%
Updated : July 05, 2019 01:34 PM IST
Currently, as per the FDI policy, 49 percent foreign investment is allowed in the insurance sector
India's FDI inflows in 2018-19 at $64 billion remained strong, a 6 percent growth over the previous year
