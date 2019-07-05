Govt proposes to hike FDI limit for insurance intermediaries to 100%

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to hike the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit for insurance intermediaries to 100 percent. Currently, as per the FDI policy, 49 percent foreign investment is allowed in the insurance sector, which includes insurance broking, insurance companies, third party administrators, surveyors and loss assessors.

Representations have been made to the government that insurance brokers should be treated on par with other financial services intermediaries, where 100 percent FDI is permitted.

Sitharaman also said that the government was also looking into the possibility of hiking the FDI limit in the insurance sector. However, she did not indicate the new cap that the government was considering.

There here were indications that the government had been in favour of putting a 74 percent FDI cap for the insurance sector.

The life insurance sector had also sought additional income tax exemption of Rs 50,000 over and above the existing Rs 1.5 lakh. However, the demand did not find a mention in the government’s budget document.

The insurance sector regulator had also sought a recapitalization for the three PSU general insurance companies which include National Insurance, United India Insurance and Oriental Insurance. However, the government had not made any proposal on that front as well.