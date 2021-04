The government on Sunday promulgated Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, while announcing a pre-packaged insolvency framework for MSMEs.

This will allow creditors and debtors to work on an informal plan and then submit it for approval.

In June last year, the sub-committee of the Insolvency Law Committee (ILC), constituted by the government designed a pre-pack framework with the basic structure of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), and submitted its report in October.

A pre-pack or pre-packaged deal is a kind of restructuring plan which is agreed to by the debtor and its creditors prior to the insolvency filing and then sanctioned by the court on an expedited basis. The incumbent management typically retains control until the final agreement is agreed upon. The informality of the process is aimed at a faster resolution of distressed firms.

Compared to a regular corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) under the IBC, pre-packs have the advantage of being a more informal process and the possibility of closure in a shorter period of time

The nature of pre-packs, however, leads to a lack of transparency, where often unsecured creditors feel disenfranchised by the secrecy. Concerns may also be raised on the valuation process -- and experts feel more can be done to explain the valuation methodology to bring comfort to all stakeholders.