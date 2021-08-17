Govt notifies RoDTEP rates in range of 0.3%-4.3%

The government has notified Remission of Duties & Taxes on Export Products(RoDTEP) rates in the range of 0.3-4.3 percent.

These rates will cover 8,555 tariff lines. RoDTEP support will be available to eligible exporters at a notified rate as the percentage of FOD value.

Under the RoDTEP scheme, marine, agriculture, leather and gems/jewellery are covered. Similar support will be given to apparel and made-up exports under the RoSCTL scheme.

The entire value chain of textiles gets covered via RoDTEP and RoSCTL.

The total budget outlay for RoDTEP and RoSCTL is Rs 19,400 crore and the outlay is for the time period between January 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

