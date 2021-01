The Narendra Modi government may introduce the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 in the Budget session of the Parliament.

Cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual currencies in which encryption techniques are used to regulate the generation of their units and verify the transfer of funds, operating independently of a central bank.

The bill seeks to create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The Lok Sabha Bulletin said, "The bill also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of crytptocurrency and its uses."

Last year, the Supreme Court had allowed banks and financial institutions from providing services related to cryptocurrencies by setting aside the RBI's 2018 circular which had prohibited them.