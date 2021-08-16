Govt likely to propose United India Insurance for privatisation

The government is likely to propose United India Insurance for privatisation, sources informed CNBC-TV18.

"The cabinet nod will be sought after other approvals in place," sources said.

The Parliament recently approved amendments to General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Act (GIBNA) and it's most likely that insurance companies wil be privatised before banks.

GIBNA, which came into force in 1972 , provided for the acquisition and transfer of shares of Indian insurance companies and undertakings of other existing insurers in order to serve better the needs of the economy by securing the development of the general insurance business.

The government has so far infused approx Rs 12,500 crore in non-life insurers.

United India Insurance market share was 7.82 percent for July FY22.