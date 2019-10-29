Business

Govt likely to order SFIO probe into DHFL financial irregularities

Updated : October 29, 2019 02:17 PM IST

The government is likely to order an SFIO probe on the financial irregularities at troubled mortgage firm DHFL soon, an official said.

The Registrar of Companies, Mumbai office, has submitted its report on Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs a couple of days ago.