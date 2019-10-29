Business
Govt likely to order SFIO probe into DHFL financial irregularities
Updated : October 29, 2019 02:17 PM IST
The government is likely to order an SFIO probe on the financial irregularities at troubled mortgage firm DHFL soon, an official said.
The Registrar of Companies, Mumbai office, has submitted its report on Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs a couple of days ago.
There is good enough reason to refer the matter of DHFL to Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), the official said adding, the report indicates fund diversion and siphoning.
