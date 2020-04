In a bid to avoid companies at large from being forced into insolvency proceedings as businesses get impacted due to COVID-19, government is preparing to introduce a new clause -- 10A, under section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, sources said.

The proposal moved by ministry of corporate affairs (MCA), which is likely to be taken up by the union cabinet this week, is to consider the amendment as one-time measure to suspend triggering of sections 7,9 & 10 of the IBC, sources added.

" The government is likely to adopt ordinance route to kick-in the amendment and propose to give a six month window. Lenders/ creditors during these six months, under the current impact due to COVID-19, can not drag a fresh case of default for bankruptcy. The proposal is under active consideration, can come up very soon," sources said.

It will also have a condition, when it comes to the time period -- that is, the measure will be to suspend sections 7,9 & 10 for 6 months or until further orders, but "not extending over one year."

It was on 24 March, when Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that if the current situation continues beyond 30th of April 2020, then the government may consider suspending section 7, 9 and 10 of the IBC, 2016, for a period of 6 months so as to stop companies from being forced into insolvency proceedings in such force majeure causes of default.

Sitharaman had also hiked the default threshold from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore for triggering insolvency proceedings, giving an immediate relief to MSMEs from IBC.