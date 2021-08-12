Govt intends to complete Air India, BPCL privatisation this fiscal; looks to monetise assets worth 6 tn, says Tuhin Pandey

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey has reiterated the government’s plan to privatise Air India and BPCL this fiscal.

He also expects financial bids for Shipping Corporation, BEML, Pawan Hans and Nilanchal Ispaat to come in FY22. According to the secretary, bidders are showing interest in each of these transactions.

“These are the transactions where we have got sufficient interest from bidders and we are now completing the second stage, the due diligence and financial bidding, which we hope to compete in this financial year.”

The government also has high hopes from the LIC IPO. According to the DIPAM Secretary, “Mega listing of LIC is planned for this year, this will be the biggest of its kind for the markets”

Elaborating further on the government’s divestment plan, Pandey said that the IDBI stake sale process is in motion, while EoIs (expression of interest) for CONCOR are expected after the land lease policy of the Railways is finalised.

He said,”Govt is also talking about closure of enterprises for the first time …Direction is either we privatise or we close ..Next financial year you can see a lot of privatization.”

Pandey also said that there is a big asset monetisation pipeline, where private sector participation is likely and a national monetisation pipeline of 6 trillion is in the offing.

“National monetisation plan of about Rs 6 trillion is in the offing, which will have a range of assets from power pipelines to power grid pipelines , national highways , ToTs and so on.“

Against a divestment aim of 1.75 lakh crore for this fiscal, the government so far has collected nearly Rs 8,368 crore.