Govt gets Rs 1203 crore as dividend tranches from SAIL, HUDCO, others

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini The Narendra Modi government has received about Rs 604 crore, Rs 450 crore and Rs 37 crore from SAIL, HUDCO and IREL as dividend tranches, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

The Narendra Modi government on Thursday, October 6, said it has received Rs 1,203 crore as dividend tranches from five public sector enterprises, including SAIL and HUDCO.

"Government has respectively received about Rs 604 crore, Rs 450 crore and Rs 37 crore from SAIL, HUDCO and IREL as dividend tranches," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

Besides, about Rs 81 crore and Rs 31 crore have been received from IRCTC and Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Co Ltd as dividend tranches.

The government is expecting a 27 percent lower dividend at Rs 73,948 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and public sector banks and financial institutions in 2022-23.

In absolute terms, this is nearly 27,400 crore lower than the Revised Estimates (RE) of Rs 1,01,353 crore under the head of dividend or surplus of Reserve Bank, nationalised banks and financial institutions during the current fiscal.

As per the Budget document, dividends from public sector enterprises and other investments have also been pegged lower at Rs 40,000 crore as against RE of Rs 46,000 crore.

The total dividend collection for the next financial year would be Rs 1,31,948 crore as against the RE of Rs 1,68,247 crore, as per the RE of 2021-22.