Govt finalises borrowing plan; to borrow Rs 8.45 lakh crore in first half of FY23

The Centre on Thursday said it finalised its borrowing programme for the first half of the 2022-23 fiscal, under which it will borrow Rs 8.45 lakh crore out of a gross market borrowing of Rs 14.31 lakh crore estimated for the financial year, a government press release said.

According to the press release, the borrowing is scheduled to be completed in 26 weekly tranches of Rs 32,000-33,000 crore and will be spread under 2, 5, 7, 10, 14, 30 and 40-year securities and Floating Rate Bonds (FRBs) of various tenures. The share of borrowing under different maturities will be -- 2 years (6.15 percent), 5 years (13.85 percent), 7 years (10.77 percent), 10 years (20 percent), 14 years (15.98 percent), 30 years (13.25 percent), 40 years (13.85 percent) and FRBs (6.15 percents) various tenures that will be issued on a fortnightly basis, the release said.

The government will continue to carry out switching of securities to smoothen the redemptions, the statement said, adding, "The government may continue to exercise greenshoe option to retain an additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore against each of the securities indicated in the auction notification." Weekly borrowing under Treasury Bills in Q1FY23 is expected to be Rs 33,000-34,000 crore with net borrowing of Rs 2.40 lakh crore during the quarter -- Rs 13,000 crore under 91 DTBs, Rs 12,000-13,000 crore under 182 DTBs and ₹8,000 crore under 364 DTBs in each auction to be held during the quarter, the release said.

"To take care of temporary mismatches in government account, the Reserve Bank of India has fixed the Ways and Mean Advances (WMA) limit for H1 of FY 2022-23 at Rs 1,50,000 crore," the release stated. The press release added that the Centre and RBI are working together to bring out a framework to issue Sovereign Green Bonds.