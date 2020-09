The Income Tax (I-T) department has extended the deadline to file belated and revised income tax returns (ITR) for FY 2018-19 (AY19-20) to November 30, 2020 from September 30, 2020.

On further consideration of genuine difficulties being faced by taxpayers due to the Covid-19 situation, CBDT further extends the due date for furnishing of belated & revised ITRs for Assessment Yr 2019-20 from 30th September, 2020 to 30th November, 2020.Order u/s 119(2a) issued. pic.twitter.com/QQii6qG3pt — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 30, 2020

This is the fourth time the government has extended the deadline of filing belated ITR.

Earlier, the government had extended the belated ITR filing deadline to June 30, 2020, then to July 31, 2020 and further to September 30, 2020.

As per the notification, in case citizens have not filed the income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2018-19 (or assessment year 2019-20), they can still do it by November 2020, with a late fine of Rs 10,000. An assessee who does not submit a return of income within the deadline is allowed to file a belated return at a later time with certain penalty charges.