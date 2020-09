The government has extended due date for furnishing annual return in GSTR-9 and GSTR 9C for financial year 2018-19 from September 30 to October 31

After obtaining due clearances from the Election Commission in view of the Model Code of Conduct, Government has extended due date for furnishing Annual Return in GSTR-9 and GSTR 9C for 2018-19 from 30.09.2020 to 31.10.2020. Notification follows.@nsitharamanoffc @ianuragthakur — CBIC (@cbic_india) September 30, 2020