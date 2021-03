The government has announced an interest rate cut on small savings schemes for Q1FY22 effective April 1, 2021. The finance ministry issued a circular stating that interest rates on small savings schemes have been cut by 50 to 110 basis points.

The Finance Ministry said on March 31 that interest on small savings deposit had would be cut from 4 percent to 3.5 percent for the first quarter of Q1FY22.

Moreover, interest rates on senior citizen savings schemes interest will be cut to 6.5 percent from 7.4 percent. The rate cut would take PPF interest rates to below 7 percent, which is the lowest in 46 years. Those in the fixed income segment would be badly impacted by the rate cut, which will affect savings instruments such as NSC, PPF, KVP, MIS and senior citizen scheme.

The government had earlier cut interest rates on small savings schemes in the April-June quarter of 2020-21, this makes it the second cut within a year. With the latest cut, interest rates on small savings schemes have been reduced by a total of 120-250 bps during the current financial year.