Govt appoints Thomas M Devasia as member of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India

Thomas M Devasia is currently technical expert at Marsh Insurance Brokers India working in Kochi, Kerala, according to a government notification.
The government has appointed Thomas M Devasia - a senior executive from the private sector - as member (non-life) in the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). This is a departure from the set tradition of hiring people from public sector insurance companies as member.
The Central Government has appointed Devasia as member (non-life) in the IRDAI on a consolidated pay package of Rs 4 lakh with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post till attaining the age of 62 years until further order, whichever is earlier, it said.
