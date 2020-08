Bureaucrats Ajay Jain, Vivek Johri and Sungita Sharma have been appointed as members of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Jain and Johri are Indian revenue service (customs and central excise) officers of 1985 batch. Sharma is a 1986-batch IRS (customs and central excise) officer.

The appointments committee of the cabinet has approved the appointment Jain, Johri, and Sharma as CBIC members, the order said, without citing details.