Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for healthcare workers who are at the forefront of dealing with coronavirus pandemic. This includes doctors, paramedic and healthcare workers, she said.

Sitharaman said the government has finalised an economic stimulus package to deal with the impact of 21-day countrywide lockdown to prevent spread of the virus.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sitharaman had relaxed timelines for filing income tax (I-T) returns and raised default thresholds for invoking bankruptcy proceedings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week had constituted a task force to work out package for economy hit by coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the total number of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in India are now near 650 with at least 13 dead, including the latest deaths reported in Gujarat and in Jammu and Kashmir.