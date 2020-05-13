  • SENSEX
Govt announces collateral free automatic loan for MSMEs: What is it, how to avail and other questions answered

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced Rs 3 lakh crore collateral free automatic loan for businesses, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
This will benefit 45 lakh small businesses, she said, detailing parts of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package.
