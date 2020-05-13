Finance Govt announces collateral free automatic loan for MSMEs: What is it, how to avail and other questions answered Updated : May 13, 2020 09:06 PM IST Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced Rs 3 lakh crore collateral free automatic loan for businesses, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). This will benefit 45 lakh small businesses, she said, detailing parts of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365